Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report released on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on SGEN. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Seagen from $204.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Seagen in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $213.00 target price on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on Seagen from $177.00 to $168.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada cut Seagen from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $188.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Seagen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $186.50.

SGEN stock opened at $172.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $31.12 billion, a PE ratio of 67.72 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $178.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $176.63. Seagen has a 52 week low of $90.57 and a 52 week high of $213.94.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The biotechnology company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.10. Seagen had a return on equity of 20.46% and a net margin of 25.34%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Seagen will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 29,353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.57, for a total value of $4,859,976.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David W. Gryska sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.70, for a total value of $2,605,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 176,017 shares of company stock worth $31,701,673 over the last quarter. 31.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Seagen by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,520,079 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,192,768,000 after buying an additional 840,428 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Seagen by 48.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,048,241 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $964,012,000 after buying an additional 1,653,306 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Seagen by 123.4% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,510,044 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $491,191,000 after buying an additional 1,386,501 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Seagen by 37.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,042,084 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $399,615,000 after buying an additional 554,512 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Seagen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $174,897,000. 87.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Seagen

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; and PADCEV, an ADC composed of an anti-Nectin-4 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of metastatic urothelial cancers.

