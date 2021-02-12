Seagen’s (SGEN) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Seagen from $204.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 30th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Seagen in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Seagen in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $213.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Seagen from $177.00 to $168.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Seagen from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.50.

SGEN opened at $172.02 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $178.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $176.63. Seagen has a twelve month low of $90.57 and a twelve month high of $213.94. The firm has a market cap of $31.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.72 and a beta of 1.11.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The biotechnology company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.10. Seagen had a net margin of 25.34% and a return on equity of 20.46%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Seagen will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Todd E. Simpson sold 33,669 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $6,733,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Charles R. Romp sold 13,666 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total transaction of $2,449,083.86. Insiders sold a total of 176,017 shares of company stock worth $31,701,673 over the last quarter. 31.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SGEN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Seagen by 48.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,048,241 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $964,012,000 after acquiring an additional 1,653,306 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Seagen by 123.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,510,044 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $491,191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386,501 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Seagen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $174,897,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Seagen by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,520,079 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,192,768,000 after acquiring an additional 840,428 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Seagen by 37.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,042,084 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $399,615,000 after buying an additional 554,512 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

Seagen Company Profile

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; and PADCEV, an ADC composed of an anti-Nectin-4 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of metastatic urothelial cancers.

