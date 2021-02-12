Secret (SCRT) Trading Up 94.1% Over Last Week

Secret (CURRENCY:SCRT) traded up 10.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 12th. One Secret coin can currently be bought for about $2.64 or 0.00005527 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Secret has a total market cap of $183.80 million and approximately $4.05 million worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Secret has traded 94.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $174.83 or 0.00366488 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.41 or 0.00032311 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000655 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $745.62 or 0.01562995 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 19% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000056 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0344 or 0.00000072 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 22.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000444 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000324 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Secret Profile

SCRT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 26th, 2015. Secret’s total supply is 176,952,960 coins and its circulating supply is 69,703,477 coins. The official website for Secret is scrt.network . Secret’s official message board is forum.scrt.network . Secret’s official Twitter account is @SecretCoinDevs and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Block Rewards500 coins per block until block 2000250 coins per block until block 4000125 coins per block until block 800062.5 coins per block until block 1600031.25 coins per block until block 224000 “

Secret Coin Trading

Secret can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secret directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Secret should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Secret using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

