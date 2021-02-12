Secure Energy Services Inc. (SES.TO) (TSE:SES) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.99

Shares of Secure Energy Services Inc. (SES.TO) (TSE:SES) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.99 and traded as high as $3.07. Secure Energy Services Inc. (SES.TO) shares last traded at $3.02, with a volume of 448,885 shares trading hands.

Several analysts recently commented on SES shares. Stifel Firstegy reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Secure Energy Services Inc. (SES.TO) in a report on Monday, November 2nd. CIBC set a C$4.00 target price on shares of Secure Energy Services Inc. (SES.TO) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Secure Energy Services Inc. (SES.TO) from C$2.75 to C$4.25 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Secure Energy Services Inc. (SES.TO) from C$3.00 to C$4.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$3.13.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.66, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$2.74 and its 200-day moving average is C$1.99. The stock has a market cap of C$479.06 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.67.

Secure Energy Services Inc, an energy services company, provides specialized solutions to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating primarily in Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and the United States. The company's Midstream Infrastructure division provides services, such as clean oil terminalling, rail transloading, pipeline transportation, marketing and custom treating of crude oil, produced and waste water disposal, oilfield waste processing, and purchase/resale of oil services through its full service terminals, rail facilities, crude oil pipelines, crude oil terminalling facilities, water disposal facilities, and landfills.

