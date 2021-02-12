Seer (NASDAQ:SEER) Trading 16.1% Higher

Seer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEER) shares traded up 16.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $71.89 and last traded at $68.92. 1,120,108 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 178% from the average session volume of 403,538 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.36.

Several research analysts recently commented on SEER shares. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Seer in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Seer in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Seer in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of Seer in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.29.

In other news, CEO Omid Farokhzad sold 526,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $9,999,985.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 279,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,305,237. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Terrance Mcguire bought 78,947 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.00 per share, with a total value of $1,499,993.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,092,229 shares of company stock valued at $46,303,368.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Artal Group S.A. acquired a new position in Seer in the fourth quarter worth $327,909,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Seer in the fourth quarter valued at about $9,296,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Seer in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,018,000. Nicholas Investment Partners LP acquired a new position in Seer during the 4th quarter worth about $4,995,000. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA bought a new stake in Seer during the 4th quarter worth about $4,306,000.

Seer Company Profile (NASDAQ:SEER)

Seer, Inc, a life sciences company, engages in developing nanoparticle technology solutions for researchers in the areas of proteomics information. The company develops Proteograph, an integrated solution comprising consumables, automation instrumentation, and proprietary software that performs proteomics analysis.

