SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) CEO Timothy Robert Danker Sells 51,708 Shares

SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) CEO Timothy Robert Danker sold 51,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.10, for a total value of $1,401,286.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,543,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,827,522.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Timothy Robert Danker also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, February 9th, Timothy Robert Danker sold 54,827 shares of SelectQuote stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.05, for a total value of $1,483,070.35.
- On Friday, February 5th, Timothy Robert Danker sold 23,269 shares of SelectQuote stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.12, for a total value of $584,517.28.
- On Monday, January 25th, Timothy Robert Danker sold 21,642 shares of SelectQuote stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.12, for a total value of $543,647.04.
- On Friday, January 22nd, Timothy Robert Danker sold 8,230 shares of SelectQuote stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total value of $205,914.60.
- On Wednesday, January 20th, Timothy Robert Danker sold 12,900 shares of SelectQuote stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $322,629.00.
Shares of SelectQuote stock traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $27.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,743,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,723,178. SelectQuote, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.76 and a 12 month high of $29.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.12 and a 200 day moving average of $20.96. The company has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion and a PE ratio of -170.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 19.76 and a quick ratio of 19.76.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SLQT. Barclays upped their price target on SelectQuote from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on SelectQuote from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore ISI upped their price target on SelectQuote from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup upped their price target on SelectQuote from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on SelectQuote from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.45.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SelectQuote in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of SelectQuote in the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of SelectQuote in the fourth quarter worth about $126,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of SelectQuote in the third quarter worth about $162,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SelectQuote by 493.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 7,547 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.75% of the company’s stock.
SelectQuote Company Profile
Founded in 1985, SelectQuote (NYSE: SLQT) provides solutions that help consumers protect their most valuable assets: their families, health and property. The company pioneered the direct-to-consumer model of providing unbiased comparisons from multiple, highly-rated insurance companies allowing consumers to choose the policy and terms that best meet their unique needs.
