SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) CEO Timothy Robert Danker Sells 51,708 Shares

SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) CEO Timothy Robert Danker sold 51,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.10, for a total value of $1,401,286.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,543,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,827,522.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Timothy Robert Danker also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 9th, Timothy Robert Danker sold 54,827 shares of SelectQuote stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.05, for a total value of $1,483,070.35.

On Friday, February 5th, Timothy Robert Danker sold 23,269 shares of SelectQuote stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.12, for a total value of $584,517.28.

On Monday, January 25th, Timothy Robert Danker sold 21,642 shares of SelectQuote stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.12, for a total value of $543,647.04.

On Friday, January 22nd, Timothy Robert Danker sold 8,230 shares of SelectQuote stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total value of $205,914.60.

On Wednesday, January 20th, Timothy Robert Danker sold 12,900 shares of SelectQuote stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $322,629.00.

Shares of SelectQuote stock traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $27.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,743,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,723,178. SelectQuote, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.76 and a 12 month high of $29.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.12 and a 200 day moving average of $20.96. The company has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion and a PE ratio of -170.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 19.76 and a quick ratio of 19.76.

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $358.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.56) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 103.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that SelectQuote, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SLQT. Barclays upped their price target on SelectQuote from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on SelectQuote from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore ISI upped their price target on SelectQuote from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup upped their price target on SelectQuote from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on SelectQuote from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.45.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SelectQuote in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of SelectQuote in the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of SelectQuote in the fourth quarter worth about $126,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of SelectQuote in the third quarter worth about $162,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SelectQuote by 493.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 7,547 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.75% of the company’s stock.

SelectQuote Company Profile

Founded in 1985, SelectQuote (NYSE: SLQT) provides solutions that help consumers protect their most valuable assets: their families, health and property. The company pioneered the direct-to-consumer model of providing unbiased comparisons from multiple, highly-rated insurance companies allowing consumers to choose the policy and terms that best meet their unique needs.

