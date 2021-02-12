SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) COO Sells $575,969.90 in Stock

SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) COO William Thomas Grant III sold 21,230 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.13, for a total transaction of $575,969.90. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,429,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,785,129.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
William Thomas Grant III also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, February 9th, William Thomas Grant III sold 55,340 shares of SelectQuote stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.05, for a total transaction of $1,496,947.00.
- On Friday, February 5th, William Thomas Grant III sold 38,217 shares of SelectQuote stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total transaction of $959,628.87.
- On Monday, January 25th, William Thomas Grant III sold 21,664 shares of SelectQuote stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.13, for a total transaction of $544,416.32.
- On Friday, January 22nd, William Thomas Grant III sold 8,300 shares of SelectQuote stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total transaction of $207,666.00.
- On Wednesday, January 20th, William Thomas Grant III sold 12,800 shares of SelectQuote stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $320,128.00.
NYSE SLQT traded up $0.57 on Friday, reaching $27.24. The company had a trading volume of 1,743,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,723,178. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion and a P/E ratio of -170.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.12 and its 200 day moving average is $20.96. SelectQuote, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.76 and a 52-week high of $29.00. The company has a quick ratio of 19.76, a current ratio of 19.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in SelectQuote in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in SelectQuote in the 4th quarter worth about $80,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in SelectQuote in the 4th quarter worth about $126,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in SelectQuote in the 3rd quarter worth about $162,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in SelectQuote by 493.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 7,547 shares during the last quarter. 34.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup increased their price target on SelectQuote from $32.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI increased their price target on SelectQuote from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays increased their price target on SelectQuote from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on SelectQuote from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded SelectQuote from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. SelectQuote presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.45.
About SelectQuote
Founded in 1985, SelectQuote (NYSE: SLQT) provides solutions that help consumers protect their most valuable assets: their families, health and property. The company pioneered the direct-to-consumer model of providing unbiased comparisons from multiple, highly-rated insurance companies allowing consumers to choose the policy and terms that best meet their unique needs.
