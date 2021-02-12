SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) COO Sells $575,969.90 in Stock

SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) COO William Thomas Grant III sold 21,230 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.13, for a total transaction of $575,969.90. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,429,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,785,129.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

William Thomas Grant III also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 9th, William Thomas Grant III sold 55,340 shares of SelectQuote stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.05, for a total transaction of $1,496,947.00.

On Friday, February 5th, William Thomas Grant III sold 38,217 shares of SelectQuote stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total transaction of $959,628.87.

On Monday, January 25th, William Thomas Grant III sold 21,664 shares of SelectQuote stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.13, for a total transaction of $544,416.32.

On Friday, January 22nd, William Thomas Grant III sold 8,300 shares of SelectQuote stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total transaction of $207,666.00.

On Wednesday, January 20th, William Thomas Grant III sold 12,800 shares of SelectQuote stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $320,128.00.

NYSE SLQT traded up $0.57 on Friday, reaching $27.24. The company had a trading volume of 1,743,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,723,178. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion and a P/E ratio of -170.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.12 and its 200 day moving average is $20.96. SelectQuote, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.76 and a 52-week high of $29.00. The company has a quick ratio of 19.76, a current ratio of 19.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $358.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.56) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 103.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that SelectQuote, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in SelectQuote in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in SelectQuote in the 4th quarter worth about $80,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in SelectQuote in the 4th quarter worth about $126,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in SelectQuote in the 3rd quarter worth about $162,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in SelectQuote by 493.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 7,547 shares during the last quarter. 34.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup increased their price target on SelectQuote from $32.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI increased their price target on SelectQuote from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays increased their price target on SelectQuote from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on SelectQuote from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded SelectQuote from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. SelectQuote presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.45.

About SelectQuote

Founded in 1985, SelectQuote (NYSE: SLQT) provides solutions that help consumers protect their most valuable assets: their families, health and property. The company pioneered the direct-to-consumer model of providing unbiased comparisons from multiple, highly-rated insurance companies allowing consumers to choose the policy and terms that best meet their unique needs.

