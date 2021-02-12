SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS) Stock Price Down 10.4%

SemiLEDs Co. (NASDAQ:LEDS) fell 10.4% on Friday . The company traded as low as $5.63 and last traded at $6.47. 1,654,642 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 101% from the average session volume of 824,443 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.22.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.24. The company has a market capitalization of $25.95 million, a P/E ratio of -25.88 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 8th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.72 million for the quarter. SemiLEDs had a negative return on equity of 36.29% and a negative net margin of 17.69%.

In related news, CFO Hsin-Liang Christopher Lee sold 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $57,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 52.60% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in SemiLEDs stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in SemiLEDs Co. (NASDAQ:LEDS) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 13,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned approximately 0.35% of SemiLEDs at the end of the most recent quarter. 5.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS)

SemiLEDs Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells light emitting diode (LED) chips, LED components, and LED modules and systems in the United States, Taiwan, the Netherlands, Germany, Japan, Ireland, and internationally. The company also sells enhanced vertical, LED product series in blue, white, green, and UV; LED chips to packagers or distributors; and lighting products primarily to original design manufacturers of lighting products and the end-users of lighting devices, as well as packages and sells its LED chips into LED components to distributors.

