Semux Trading Up 13.8% Over Last 7 Days (SEM)

Semux (CURRENCY:SEM) traded down 18.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 12th. One Semux token can now be purchased for $0.0085 or 0.00000018 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Semux has traded 13.8% higher against the US dollar. Semux has a total market capitalization of $108,355.61 and $3,034.00 worth of Semux was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00010179 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0551 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 24.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00010967 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.88 or 0.00012420 BTC.

BitTorrent (BTT) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00005091 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001542 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001221 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001454 BTC.

Semux Profile

Semux (CRYPTO:SEM) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the Semux BFT consensus hashing algorithm. Semux’s total supply is 12,712,343 tokens. The official website for Semux is www.semux.org . Semux’s official Twitter account is @semuxproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Semux is a DPoS cryptocurrency base on a new consensus algorithm named Semux BFT. “

Buying and Selling Semux

Semux can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Semux directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Semux should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Semux using one of the exchanges listed above.

