Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) Posts Earnings Results

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $33.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.74 million. Sensient Technologies had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 13.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 89.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE:SXT traded up $0.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $78.36. 6,042 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 291,832. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $74.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.30. The firm has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 48.74 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 3.55 and a quick ratio of 1.66. Sensient Technologies has a 52 week low of $38.24 and a 52 week high of $78.69.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 1st. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Sensient Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.70%.

Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and fragrances in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Flavors & Fragrances Group, Color Group, and Asia Pacific Group.

