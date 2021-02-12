Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) Posts Earnings Results

Posted by on Feb 12th, 2021


Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $33.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.74 million. Sensient Technologies had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 13.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 89.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE:SXT traded up $0.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $78.36. 6,042 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 291,832. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $74.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.30. The firm has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 48.74 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 3.55 and a quick ratio of 1.66. Sensient Technologies has a 52 week low of $38.24 and a 52 week high of $78.69.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 1st. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Sensient Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.70%.

Sensient Technologies Company Profile

Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and fragrances in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Flavors & Fragrances Group, Color Group, and Asia Pacific Group.

Earnings History for Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT)

