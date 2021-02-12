Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRTS) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRTS) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.31.

SRTS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sensus Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Sensus Healthcare from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Northland Securities lowered shares of Sensus Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Sensus Healthcare in a research note on Friday, November 6th.

SRTS stock opened at $4.12 on Friday. Sensus Healthcare has a 52-week low of $1.76 and a 52-week high of $4.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.99 million, a P/E ratio of -9.81 and a beta of 0.49.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SRTS. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Sensus Healthcare by 82.6% in the third quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 9,499 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Sensus Healthcare by 45.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 18,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Sensus Healthcare in the third quarter worth approximately $127,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Sensus Healthcare by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 113,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 2,661 shares in the last quarter. 7.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sensus Healthcare, Inc manufactures, distributes, and markets superficial radiation therapy devices to healthcare providers worldwide. It offers SRT-100, a photon X-ray low energy superficial radiotherapy system that provides patients an alternative to surgery for treating non-melanoma skin cancers; and SRT-100 Vision, which provides the user with a superficial radiation therapy-tailored treatment planning application that integrates the embedded high frequency ultrasound imaging module, volumetric tumor analysis, beam margins planning, and dosimetry parameters.

