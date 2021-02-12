Sentinel Protocol Price Up 41.4% Over Last Week (UPP)

Sentinel Protocol (CURRENCY:UPP) traded 22.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 12th. During the last seven days, Sentinel Protocol has traded 41.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Sentinel Protocol token can now be purchased for $0.0460 or 0.00000096 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Sentinel Protocol has a total market capitalization of $20.62 million and $20.16 million worth of Sentinel Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Waves (WAVES) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.02 or 0.00023014 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.42 or 0.00015498 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00005221 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001741 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 32.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00004734 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00004017 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0476 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol Profile

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) is a token. Its launch date was May 22nd, 2018. Sentinel Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 448,637,618 tokens. Sentinel Protocol’s official Twitter account is @UPPSentinel and its Facebook page is accessible here . Sentinel Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/sentinel-protocol . The official website for Sentinel Protocol is sentinelprotocol.io . The Reddit community for Sentinel Protocol is /r/Sentinel_Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentinel Protocol is an Ethereum-based platform that aims to keep common users safe from cybercrime by using blockchain technology to create a threat database viewable by all. Sentinel Protocol (UPP) is an ERC20 compliant token on the Ethereum network and will be used to pay for the security services available on the platform. “

Buying and Selling Sentinel Protocol

Sentinel Protocol can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel Protocol directly using U.S. dollars.

