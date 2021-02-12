Sentinel (SENT) Market Capitalization Achieves $11.15 Million

Sentinel (CURRENCY:SENT) traded down 7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 12th. Sentinel has a market capitalization of $11.15 million and approximately $180,473.00 worth of Sentinel was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sentinel token can currently be bought for $0.0056 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Sentinel has traded 23.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

CyberVein (CVT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000225 BTC.

U Network (UUU) traded up 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Sentinel Token Profile

Sentinel is a token. Its launch date was October 3rd, 2017. Sentinel’s total supply is 1,999,970,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,999,969,999 tokens. Sentinel’s official Twitter account is @SentinelGroupio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Sentinel is sentinel.co . Sentinel’s official message board is t.me/Sentinel_Announcements

Sentinel Token Trading

Sentinel can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sentinel should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sentinel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

