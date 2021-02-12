Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE:SQNS) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.20 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE:SQNS) will report earnings of ($0.20) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Sequans Communications’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.24) and the highest is ($0.15). Sequans Communications posted earnings of ($0.36) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 44.4%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Sequans Communications will report full-year earnings of ($0.53) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.61) to ($0.40). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.06) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.14) to $0.02. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Sequans Communications.

Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.04).

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Sequans Communications from $8.50 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sequans Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Sequans Communications from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Sequans Communications from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.20.

SQNS traded down $0.10 on Friday, hitting $8.20. The company had a trading volume of 535,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 797,731. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.06. Sequans Communications has a 12-month low of $3.31 and a 12-month high of $9.57. The company has a market cap of $196.39 million, a PE ratio of -4.56 and a beta of 0.96.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Sequans Communications by 923.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 486,166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,805,000 after purchasing an additional 438,666 shares during the last quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. grew its position in Sequans Communications by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 3,214,540 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,416,000 after purchasing an additional 405,724 shares during the period. Roubaix Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Sequans Communications by 176.3% during the 4th quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 412,176 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,490,000 after buying an additional 262,991 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sequans Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at about $934,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Sequans Communications in the third quarter worth about $373,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.56% of the company’s stock.

Sequans Communications

Sequans Communications SA develops and provides 5G and 4G chips and modules for massive, broadband, and critical Internet of Things (IoT) markets. For 5G/4G massive IoT applications, the company provides a comprehensive product portfolio based on its flagship Monarch LTE-M/NB-IoT and Calliope Cat 1 chip platforms featuring low power consumption, a set of integrated functionalities, and deployment capability.

