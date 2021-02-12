Serum (SRM) Market Capitalization Tops $212.93 Million

Serum (CURRENCY:SRM) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 12th. One Serum coin can now be bought for about $4.26 or 0.00008996 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Serum has traded 35.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Serum has a market capitalization of $212.93 million and approximately $181.20 million worth of Serum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002115 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.91 or 0.00061081 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001208 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $135.66 or 0.00286564 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $49.42 or 0.00104396 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.77 or 0.00079795 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.33 or 0.00091527 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.71 or 0.00069092 BTC.

Serum Profile

Serum’s total supply is 161,000,001 coins and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 coins. Serum’s official website is projectserum.com

Serum Coin Trading

Serum can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Serum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Serum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Serum using one of the exchanges listed above.

