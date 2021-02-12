Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (VII.TO) (TSE:VII) Price Target Raised to C$12.70 at Cormark

Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (VII.TO) (TSE:VII) had its target price upped by Cormark from C$11.00 to C$12.70 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark’s price objective points to a potential upside of 49.76% from the company’s current price.

VII has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (VII.TO) from C$6.50 to C$9.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (VII.TO) from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Friday. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (VII.TO) from C$4.75 to C$6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (VII.TO) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from C$5.50 to C$8.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (VII.TO) from C$8.50 to C$9.50 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (VII.TO) presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$8.41.

TSE VII opened at C$8.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$6.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$5.16. Seven Generations Energy Ltd. has a 12-month low of C$1.15 and a 12-month high of C$8.89. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.55.

Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (VII.TO) (TSE:VII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported C($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$568.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$479.93 million. Equities analysts forecast that Seven Generations Energy Ltd. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (VII.TO)

Seven Generations Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiary, engages in the development of oil and natural gas properties in Canada. The company holds interests in the Kakwa River project, a natural gas property covering approximately 528,000 net acres located in the Kakwa area of northwest Alberta. Seven Generations Energy Ltd.

