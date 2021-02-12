Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (VII.TO) (TSE:VII) Rating Lowered to Tender at TD Securities

Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (VII.TO) (TSE:VII) was downgraded by equities research analysts at TD Securities from a “buy” rating to a “tender” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They presently have a C$10.53 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of C$8.00. TD Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 24.17% from the company’s current price.

VII has been the subject of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (VII.TO) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$5.50 to C$8.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (VII.TO) from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Friday. Cormark lifted their price objective on Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (VII.TO) from C$11.00 to C$12.70 in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (VII.TO) from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, ATB Capital lifted their price objective on Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (VII.TO) from C$7.75 to C$9.50 in a report on Monday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (VII.TO) currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$8.41.

TSE VII opened at C$8.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$6.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$5.16. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.55. Seven Generations Energy Ltd. has a 52 week low of C$1.15 and a 52 week high of C$8.89.

Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (VII.TO) (TSE:VII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported C($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$568.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$479.93 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Seven Generations Energy Ltd. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

Seven Generations Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiary, engages in the development of oil and natural gas properties in Canada. The company holds interests in the Kakwa River project, a natural gas property covering approximately 528,000 net acres located in the Kakwa area of northwest Alberta. Seven Generations Energy Ltd.

