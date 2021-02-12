Seven Generations Energy (OTCMKTS:SVRGF) Downgraded by BMO Capital Markets to “Market Perform”

Seven Generations Energy (OTCMKTS:SVRGF) was downgraded by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on SVRGF. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Seven Generations Energy from $6.50 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. TD Securities downgraded shares of Seven Generations Energy to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Seven Generations Energy from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Seven Generations Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Seven Generations Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.96.

Shares of OTCMKTS SVRGF traded up $0.42 on Friday, reaching $6.71. 70,846 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,078. Seven Generations Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.79 and a fifty-two week high of $6.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.29 and a 200 day moving average of $3.97.

Seven Generations Energy Company Profile

Seven Generations Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiary, engages in the development of oil and natural gas properties in Canada. The company holds interests in the Kakwa River project, a natural gas property covering approximately 528,000 net acres located in the Kakwa area of northwest Alberta. Seven Generations Energy Ltd.

