Seven Generations Energy (OTCMKTS:SVRGF) Downgraded by BMO Capital Markets to “Market Perform”

Seven Generations Energy (OTCMKTS:SVRGF) was downgraded by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on SVRGF. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Seven Generations Energy from $6.50 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. TD Securities downgraded shares of Seven Generations Energy to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Seven Generations Energy from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Seven Generations Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Seven Generations Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.96.

Shares of OTCMKTS SVRGF traded up $0.42 on Friday, reaching $6.71. 70,846 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,078. Seven Generations Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.79 and a fifty-two week high of $6.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.29 and a 200 day moving average of $3.97.

Seven Generations Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiary, engages in the development of oil and natural gas properties in Canada. The company holds interests in the Kakwa River project, a natural gas property covering approximately 528,000 net acres located in the Kakwa area of northwest Alberta. Seven Generations Energy Ltd.

