Seven Generations Energy (OTCMKTS:SVRGF) Downgraded by National Bank Financial to “Outperform”

Posted by on Feb 12th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Seven Generations Energy (OTCMKTS:SVRGF) was downgraded by stock analysts at National Bank Financial to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities downgraded Seven Generations Energy to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Seven Generations Energy from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Seven Generations Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Seven Generations Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on shares of Seven Generations Energy from $6.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.96.

SVRGF traded up $0.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.71. 70,846 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,078. Seven Generations Energy has a 1-year low of $0.79 and a 1-year high of $6.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.97.

Seven Generations Energy Company Profile

Seven Generations Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiary, engages in the development of oil and natural gas properties in Canada. The company holds interests in the Kakwa River project, a natural gas property covering approximately 528,000 net acres located in the Kakwa area of northwest Alberta. Seven Generations Energy Ltd.

See Also: Bull Market

The Fly

Analyst Recommendations for Seven Generations Energy (OTCMKTS:SVRGF)

Receive News & Ratings for Seven Generations Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seven Generations Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.