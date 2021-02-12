Seven Generations Energy (OTCMKTS:SVRGF) Downgraded by National Bank Financial to “Outperform”

Seven Generations Energy (OTCMKTS:SVRGF) was downgraded by stock analysts at National Bank Financial to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities downgraded Seven Generations Energy to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Seven Generations Energy from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Seven Generations Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Seven Generations Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on shares of Seven Generations Energy from $6.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.96.

SVRGF traded up $0.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.71. 70,846 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,078. Seven Generations Energy has a 1-year low of $0.79 and a 1-year high of $6.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.97.

Seven Generations Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiary, engages in the development of oil and natural gas properties in Canada. The company holds interests in the Kakwa River project, a natural gas property covering approximately 528,000 net acres located in the Kakwa area of northwest Alberta. Seven Generations Energy Ltd.

