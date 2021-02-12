Severn Trent Plc (OTCMKTS:STRNY) Short Interest Down 60.0% in January

Severn Trent Plc (OTCMKTS:STRNY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 60.0% from the January 14th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

STRNY has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Severn Trent in a research note on Friday, November 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Severn Trent in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Severn Trent in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Severn Trent in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Severn Trent in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Severn Trent currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Severn Trent alerts:

Severn Trent stock remained flat at $$32.91 during mid-day trading on Friday. 20 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 400. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.00. Severn Trent has a 52-week low of $22.52 and a 52-week high of $34.80.

Severn Trent Plc operates as a water and sewerage company in England and Wales. It operates through two segments, Regulated Water and Waste Water, and Business Services. The Regulated Water and Waste Water segment offers water and waste water services to approximately 4.6 million households and businesses in the Midlands and Wales.

Featured Story: Do back-end load funds outperform no-load funds?

Receive News & Ratings for Severn Trent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Severn Trent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.