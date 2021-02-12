SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires 371,249 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 39.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,302,049 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 371,249 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.24% of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF worth $67,277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 14,711.7% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,154,726 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $359,542,000 after purchasing an additional 8,099,670 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 4,180,159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $215,989,000 after acquiring an additional 775,844 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $164,638,000. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1,488.4% during the fourth quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 3,369,071 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $174,080,000 after acquiring an additional 3,156,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 5.9% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,356,839 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $103,913,000 after acquiring an additional 131,807 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA EEM traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $57.77. The company had a trading volume of 537,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,742,531. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.01. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $30.09 and a 1 year high of $57.99.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

