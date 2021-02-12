SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires New Position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB)

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 342,665 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $28,369,000. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.42% of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 109.4% in the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 102,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,491,000 after acquiring an additional 53,590 shares during the last quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,525,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC increased its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 22,157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166 shares during the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 6.9% in the third quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,280 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 7,506 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $621,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:CWB traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $91.98. The stock had a trading volume of 13,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,201,438. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF has a 12 month low of $39.81 and a 12 month high of $92.18. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.18.

SPDR Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Convertible Securities ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index that tracks United States convertible securities. In seeking to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

