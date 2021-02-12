SG Americas Securities LLC Boosts Holdings in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 1,182.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,513 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,922 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Anthem were worth $27,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BancorpSouth Bank lifted its position in shares of Anthem by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 8,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,883,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Anthem by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Anthem by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 43,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,028,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441 shares during the period. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Anthem in the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Latitude Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anthem in the 4th quarter worth about $281,000. 89.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ANTM stock traded down $3.83 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $289.01. The company had a trading volume of 16,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,358,690. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $314.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $296.47. Anthem, Inc. has a one year low of $171.03 and a one year high of $340.98. The firm has a market cap of $71.88 billion, a PE ratio of 15.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.02. Anthem had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The firm had revenue of $31.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Anthem, Inc. will post 22.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.55%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Anthem from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Anthem from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Anthem from $330.00 to $369.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Anthem from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Anthem from $325.00 to $338.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Anthem has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $354.60.

In other Anthem news, Director Ryan M. Schneider acquired 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $296.03 per share, with a total value of $503,251.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $864,703.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 5,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.53, for a total transaction of $1,822,987.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,024,591.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

About Anthem

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

