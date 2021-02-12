SG Americas Securities LLC Boosts Stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SJNK)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SJNK) by 29,811.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,166,537 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,162,637 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.82% of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF worth $31,438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 102.3% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 3,350 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 8.6% during the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 8,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $257,000. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $270,000.

Shares of SJNK traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.19. 9,650 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,710,459. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.36. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $21.42 and a 1-year high of $27.21.

Featured Article: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.