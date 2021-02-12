SG Americas Securities LLC Has $16.25 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) by 19.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,145 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,100 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.33% of iShares Global Tech ETF worth $16,246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IXN. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 33.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 794,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,475,000 after purchasing an additional 199,590 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF by 67.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 290,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,067,000 after buying an additional 116,768 shares during the last quarter. 55I LLC grew its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF by 108.8% in the 3rd quarter. 55I LLC now owns 80,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,161,000 after buying an additional 41,823 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 494,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,494,000 after buying an additional 35,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF by 68.1% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 84,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,367,000 after buying an additional 34,368 shares during the last quarter.

IXN traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $321.84. The company had a trading volume of 23 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,943. iShares Global Tech ETF has a fifty-two week low of $155.91 and a fifty-two week high of $321.92. The company’s fifty day moving average is $304.76 and its 200 day moving average is $277.56.

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

