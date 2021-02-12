SG Americas Securities LLC Has $58.24 Million Stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 135.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 190,469 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 109,677 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.23% of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust worth $58,244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Country Trust Bank acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 362.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.40% of the company’s stock.

DIA traded down $0.27 on Friday, hitting $314.41. The company had a trading volume of 209,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,311,422. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $307.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $296.17. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $182.10 and a 1-year high of $315.76.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

