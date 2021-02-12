SG Americas Securities LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its position in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) by 46.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 199,936 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 172,351 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in JD.com were worth $17,574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JD. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in JD.com by 148.1% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,039,090 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $546,304,000 after acquiring an additional 4,201,988 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JD.com by 67.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,613,578 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $435,670,000 after purchasing an additional 2,262,301 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of JD.com by 110.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,206,950 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $326,502,000 after purchasing an additional 2,209,588 shares during the last quarter. Third Point LLC grew its holdings in shares of JD.com by 36.9% in the third quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 4,450,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $345,364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JD.com by 303.6% in the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,001,042 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $78,732,000 after purchasing an additional 753,021 shares during the last quarter. 40.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get JD.com alerts:

JD.com stock traded up $0.35 on Friday, hitting $99.35. 80,816 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,666,408. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $144.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.62. JD.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.70 and a 1 year high of $101.68.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The information services provider reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $3.06. The firm had revenue of $25.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.93 billion. JD.com had a return on equity of 10.00% and a net margin of 4.14%. As a group, analysts predict that JD.com, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on JD shares. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of JD.com from $99.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of JD.com in a report on Monday, January 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on JD.com from $104.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Macquarie raised their price target on JD.com from $107.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Benchmark raised their price target on JD.com from $76.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.18.

JD.com Company Profile

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

Further Reading: Bear Market

Receive News & Ratings for JD.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.