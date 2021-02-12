SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases 609,875 Shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) by 182.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 944,117 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 609,875 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Healthpeak Properties worth $28,541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PEAK. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 47,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after acquiring an additional 6,809 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,648,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,289,000 after acquiring an additional 49,288 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the fourth quarter valued at about $255,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 12,529,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,757,000 after acquiring an additional 3,214,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HGI Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. HGI Capital Management LLC now owns 143,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,333,000 after acquiring an additional 6,382 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PEAK. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.38.

Healthpeak Properties stock traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $30.81. The company had a trading volume of 26,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,297,050. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.63 and a 12-month high of $37.64. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.78 and its 200-day moving average is $29.40. The company has a market capitalization of $16.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.00, a P/E/G ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.72.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.23. Healthpeak Properties had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 13.46%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 19th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.09%.

About Healthpeak Properties

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

