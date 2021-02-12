SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases 98,723 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 131.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 173,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 98,723 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.15% of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $20,829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 7,823 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 1,852 shares during the period. Latitude Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $484,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC increased its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 1,101 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 18,437 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,212,000 after buying an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirsky Financial Management CORP. increased its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Mirsky Financial Management CORP. now owns 45,195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,421,000 after buying an additional 3,173 shares during the last quarter.

IEF stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $117.99. 69,543 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,559,660. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $112.83 and a 52-week high of $123.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $118.80 and its 200 day moving average is $119.80.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

