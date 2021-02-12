SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases Shares of 701,078 Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 701,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,828,000. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parkside Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Advisors LLC now owns 16,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.7% in the third quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc now owns 16,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.8% in the third quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 2,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.7% in the third quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 17,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investors Research Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BND traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $86.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,580,623. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $76.49 and a 1-year high of $89.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.88.

