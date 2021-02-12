SG Americas Securities LLC Raises Holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK) by 10,347.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 316,876 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 313,843 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.31% of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF worth $34,520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 62.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,467,082 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $256,305,000 after acquiring an additional 944,529 shares during the last quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 17.5% during the third quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. now owns 1,034,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $107,447,000 after acquiring an additional 154,003 shares during the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 753,925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $82,133,000 after acquiring an additional 24,784 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 571,067 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $62,212,000 after acquiring an additional 15,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 552,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $60,227,000 after acquiring an additional 15,611 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF stock traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $109.49. 125,244 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,163,329. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $83.18 and a twelve month high of $110.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $108.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.38.

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

