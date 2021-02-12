SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 769,181 Shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF (NYSEARCA:EWS)

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its stake in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF (NYSEARCA:EWS) by 43.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,006,967 shares of the company’s stock after selling 769,181 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 3.29% of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF worth $21,630,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $94,000. Camelot Portfolios LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $239,000. Gould Asset Management LLC CA raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 20,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 3,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 31,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after acquiring an additional 2,578 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA EWS traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.18. The stock had a trading volume of 15,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 929,977. iShares MSCI Singapore ETF has a 1 year low of $15.10 and a 1 year high of $23.54. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.24.

iShares MSCI Singapore ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Singapore Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund (ETF). The Funds seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Singapore Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Singapore Stock Exchange.

