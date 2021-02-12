SG Americas Securities LLC Trims Stock Position in Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN)

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its stake in shares of Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 276,449 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 11,924 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Zendesk worth $39,565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ZEN. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Zendesk by 68.9% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 255 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zendesk in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zendesk in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Zendesk by 410.0% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zendesk in the 4th quarter worth about $125,000. 97.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZEN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Zendesk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 target price (up from $170.00) on shares of Zendesk in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Zendesk from $120.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Zendesk from $165.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zendesk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.31.

In other news, CAO Ying Christina Liu sold 439 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.94, for a total value of $55,287.66. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $162,210.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Adrian Mcdermott sold 807 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.94, for a total transaction of $101,633.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 81,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,278,215.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 113,807 shares of company stock worth $14,770,603 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

ZEN traded up $1.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $156.40. 6,034 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,524,205. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.25 billion, a PE ratio of -98.82 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is $146.88 and its 200 day moving average is $119.30. Zendesk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.23 and a 52 week high of $166.60.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.28. Zendesk had a negative net margin of 19.24% and a negative return on equity of 22.55%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Zendesk, Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, and the Asia Pacific. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.

