SGS SA (OTCMKTS:SGSOY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

SGS SA (OTCMKTS:SGSOY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 21,300 shares, a growth of 166.3% from the January 14th total of 8,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 44,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

OTCMKTS:SGSOY traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $30.44. 26,981 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,428. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. SGS has a 1 year low of $19.07 and a 1 year high of $31.24. The company has a market cap of $23.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.20 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.86.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of SGS in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley cut shares of SGS from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SGS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of SGS from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered shares of SGS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

SGS SA provides inspection, verification, testing, certification, and quality assurance services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in nine segments: Agriculture, Food and Life; Mineral Services; Oil, Gas and Chemicals Services; Consumer and Retail Services; Certification and Business Enhancement; Industrial Services; Environment, Health and Safety Services; Transportation Services; and Governments and Institutions Services.

