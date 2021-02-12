SGS SA (OTCMKTS:SGSOY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

SGS SA (OTCMKTS:SGSOY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 21,300 shares, a growth of 166.3% from the January 14th total of 8,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 44,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

OTCMKTS:SGSOY traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $30.44. 26,981 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,428. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. SGS has a 1 year low of $19.07 and a 1 year high of $31.24. The company has a market cap of $23.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.20 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.86.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of SGS in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley cut shares of SGS from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SGS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of SGS from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered shares of SGS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

SGS Company Profile

SGS SA provides inspection, verification, testing, certification, and quality assurance services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in nine segments: Agriculture, Food and Life; Mineral Services; Oil, Gas and Chemicals Services; Consumer and Retail Services; Certification and Business Enhancement; Industrial Services; Environment, Health and Safety Services; Transportation Services; and Governments and Institutions Services.

