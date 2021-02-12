ShaMaran Petroleum (CVE:SNM) Trading Up 25%

ShaMaran Petroleum Corp. (CVE:SNM)’s share price traded up 25% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05. 177,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 124% from the average session volume of 79,190 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.04. The company has a current ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3,746.95. The stock has a market capitalization of C$108.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.71.

About ShaMaran Petroleum (CVE:SNM)

ShaMaran Petroleum Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of oil and gas properties in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq. The company holds 27.6% interest in the Atrush Block production sharing contract, which covers an area of 269 square kilometers located in the Kurdistan region of northern Iraq.

Read More: Price Target

Receive News & Ratings for ShaMaran Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ShaMaran Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.