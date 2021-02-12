Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) Shares Sold by Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc.

Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) by 8.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,736 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,454 shares during the period. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. owned about 0.07% of Shenandoah Telecommunications worth $1,546,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,273,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 28,691 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after acquiring an additional 4,048 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 81.9% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 23,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 10,400 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 52,088 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,361,000 after acquiring an additional 2,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,415,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SHEN. BWS Financial raised shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th.

Shares of SHEN stock traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $46.13. The company had a trading volume of 428 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,901. The company’s fifty day moving average is $43.58 and its 200 day moving average is $46.81. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a fifty-two week low of $38.35 and a fifty-two week high of $59.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 25.13 and a beta of 0.33.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Profile

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides wireless and broadband communication products and services in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Wireless, Broadband, and Tower. The Wireless segment provides wireless mobility communications network products.

