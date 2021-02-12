Shengkai Innovations (OTCMKTS:VALV) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.01

Shengkai Innovations, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VALV) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.01 and traded as high as $0.02. Shengkai Innovations shares last traded at $0.02, with a volume of 0 shares traded.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.01.

About Shengkai Innovations (OTCMKTS:VALV)

Shengkai Innovations, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes ceramic valves for industrial use in the People's Republic of China. The company provides ceramic valves in various categories, including gate, ball, back, adjustable, cut-off, and special valves. It also offers various services related to industrial ceramic valves consisting of manufacture, installation, and maintenance of general industrial ceramic valves, as well as the design and manufacture of a range of non-standard ceramic valves.

