SHIELD Trading Up 34.5% Over Last Week (XSH)

SHIELD (CURRENCY:XSH) traded 14% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 12th. Over the last seven days, SHIELD has traded up 34.5% against the dollar. One SHIELD coin can currently be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. SHIELD has a market cap of $287,722.38 and $422.00 worth of SHIELD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $47,687.30 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,850.54 or 0.03880564 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $203.94 or 0.00427666 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $577.80 or 0.01211638 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0712 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $234.41 or 0.00491560 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $202.61 or 0.00424870 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $147.93 or 0.00310214 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.01 or 0.00025190 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002915 BTC.

About SHIELD

SHIELD (XSH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the MultipleAlgorithms hashing algorithm. It launched on October 6th, 2017. SHIELD’s total supply is 512,973,375 coins. SHIELD’s official Twitter account is @SHIELDcurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for SHIELD is medium.com/@shieldxsh . The Reddit community for SHIELD is /r/SHIELDCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for SHIELD is www.shield-coin.com

Buying and Selling SHIELD

SHIELD can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHIELD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SHIELD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SHIELD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

