Shoal Games (OTCMKTS:SGLDF) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.39

Shares of Shoal Games Ltd (OTCMKTS:SGLDF) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.39 and traded as high as $0.51. Shoal Games shares last traded at $0.50, with a volume of 24,972 shares changing hands.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.32.

Shoal Games Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SGLDF)

Shoal Games Ltd. develops and sells consumer mobile software products and games in Anguilla and internationally. It focuses on the development and marketing of a platform of interactive games for families and children. The company's products include Rooplay, a platform of educational and entertainment games; Garfield's Bingo, a bingo game; and Trophy Bingo, live through mobile platforms.

