Short Interest in 888 Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:EIHDF) Decreases By 64.0%

888 Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:EIHDF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 14,500 shares, a decrease of 64.0% from the January 14th total of 40,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:EIHDF traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.41. The company had a trading volume of 2,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,656. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.37. 888 has a twelve month low of $0.85 and a twelve month high of $4.41.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of 888 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of 888 in a research note on Friday, January 15th.

888 Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online gaming entertainment products and solutions. It operates through Business to Customer and Business to Business segments. The company owns proprietary software solutions that provide a range of virtual online gaming services over the internet, including casino and games, poker, sport, bingo, and social games.

