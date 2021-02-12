Short Interest in AAP, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AAPJ) Expands By 198.3%

AAP, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AAPJ) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 17,300 shares, a growth of 198.3% from the January 14th total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Shares of AAP stock opened at $0.09 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.07. AAP has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.10.

AAP Company Profile

AAP, Inc provides power, comfort, and control systems for motor coaches, trucks, specialty vehicles, trailers, and other applications worldwide. The company offers air conditioning/heating systems, HVAC accessories, inverters and battery chargers, air purifiers, sound attenuating foams, refrigerators/freezers, icemakers, coolers, automatic computerized voltage disconnect systems, DC electrical systems, electrical start assist devices, and power transfer switches.

