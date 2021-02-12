Short Interest in Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Limited (NASDAQ:AIH) Drops By 63.7%

Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Limited (NASDAQ:AIH) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 14,400 shares, a decline of 63.7% from the January 14th total of 39,700 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 122,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:AIH opened at $6.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.47. Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group has a 52 week low of $3.81 and a 52 week high of $10.66. The firm has a market cap of $144.75 million, a PE ratio of -4.26 and a beta of -0.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.28 and its 200-day moving average is $5.32.

Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group (NASDAQ:AIH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group had a negative return on equity of 21.97% and a negative net margin of 27.45%. The business had revenue of $41.43 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

About Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group

Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Limited provides aesthetic medical services. It offers surgical aesthetic treatments, such as eye surgery, rhinoplasty, breast augmentation, and liposuction; and non-surgical aesthetic treatments comprising minimally invasive and energy-based treatments, including laser, ultrasound, and ultraviolet light treatments.

