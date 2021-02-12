Short Interest in AmeraMex International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMMX) Declines By 66.7%

AmeraMex International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMMX) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 66.7% from the January 14th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS AMMX opened at $0.64 on Friday. AmeraMex International has a 12-month low of $0.30 and a 12-month high of $1.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.13.

Get AmeraMex International alerts:

About AmeraMex International

AmeraMex International, Inc sells, leases, and rents new and refurbished heavy equipment primarily in the United States. The company's products are used in light and infrastructure construction, shipping logistics, mining, and commercial farming industries. It serves customers in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Asia, and Africa.

Further Reading: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for AmeraMex International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmeraMex International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.