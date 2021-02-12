Short Interest in American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS) Rises By 136.4%

American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS) saw a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 23,400 shares, an increase of 136.4% from the January 14th total of 9,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 119,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Shares of AMS traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.94. 357,877 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 133,661. American Shared Hospital Services has a fifty-two week low of $1.16 and a fifty-two week high of $3.58.
American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.67 million during the quarter.
American Shared Hospital Services Company Profile
American Shared Hospital Services leases radiosurgery and radiation therapy equipment to health care providers. The company offers radiosurgery equipment for the Gamma Knife stereotactic radiosurgery, a non-invasive procedure to treat malignant and benign brain tumors, and arteriovenous malformations, as well as for trigeminal neuralgia.
