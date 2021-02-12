Short Interest in American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS) Rises By 136.4%

American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS) saw a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 23,400 shares, an increase of 136.4% from the January 14th total of 9,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 119,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of AMS traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.94. 357,877 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 133,661. American Shared Hospital Services has a fifty-two week low of $1.16 and a fifty-two week high of $3.58.

Get American Shared Hospital Services alerts:

American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.67 million during the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in American Shared Hospital Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in American Shared Hospital Services in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in American Shared Hospital Services by 1,908.6% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 30,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 28,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in American Shared Hospital Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $107,000.

American Shared Hospital Services Company Profile

American Shared Hospital Services leases radiosurgery and radiation therapy equipment to health care providers. The company offers radiosurgery equipment for the Gamma Knife stereotactic radiosurgery, a non-invasive procedure to treat malignant and benign brain tumors, and arteriovenous malformations, as well as for trigeminal neuralgia.

See Also: Dividend Stocks – Are They Right For You?



Receive News & Ratings for American Shared Hospital Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Shared Hospital Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.