Short Interest in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ARDC) Drops By 65.8%

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ARDC) saw a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 13,000 shares, a drop of 65.8% from the January 14th total of 38,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 92,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.99. The company had a trading volume of 1,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,391. Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund has a fifty-two week low of $8.10 and a fifty-two week high of $15.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.49 and its 200-day moving average is $13.35.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 21st were issued a $0.097 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 20th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund by 269.0% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,187 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund by 15.8% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 32,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 4,495 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 182,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,614,000 after purchasing an additional 5,458 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund by 38.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 5,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund by 75.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 7,082 shares during the period.

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Company Profile

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Ares Management LLC. The fund is managed by Ares Capital Management II LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Europe. The fund primarily invests in debt instruments such as senior loans made primarily to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade, corporate bonds that are primarily high yield issues rated below investment grade, debt securities issued by CLOs, and other fixed-income instruments.

