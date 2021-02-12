Short Interest in Atlas Crest Investment Corp. (NYSE:ACIC) Rises By 131.9%

Atlas Crest Investment Corp. (NYSE:ACIC) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 91,600 shares, a growth of 131.9% from the January 14th total of 39,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 361,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Atlas Crest Investment stock traded down $0.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.68. 88,960 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,981,187. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.55. Atlas Crest Investment has a 52-week low of $9.73 and a 52-week high of $15.75.
Atlas Crest Investment Company Profile
