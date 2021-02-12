Short Interest in Atlas Crest Investment Corp. (NYSE:ACIC) Rises By 131.9%

Atlas Crest Investment Corp. (NYSE:ACIC) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 91,600 shares, a growth of 131.9% from the January 14th total of 39,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 361,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Atlas Crest Investment stock traded down $0.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.68. 88,960 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,981,187. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.55. Atlas Crest Investment has a 52-week low of $9.73 and a 52-week high of $15.75.

Get Atlas Crest Investment alerts:

Atlas Crest Investment Company Profile

Atlas Crest Investment Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the leisure, gaming, and hospitality industries. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Article: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Crest Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas Crest Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.