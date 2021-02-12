Short Interest in BANCO DO BRASIL/S (OTCMKTS:BDORY) Rises By 160.8%

BANCO DO BRASIL/S (OTCMKTS:BDORY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 242,800 shares, a growth of 160.8% from the January 14th total of 93,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 405,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

OTCMKTS:BDORY opened at $6.30 on Friday. BANCO DO BRASIL/S has a 12 month low of $1.00 and a 12 month high of $12.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.06 billion, a PE ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.34.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut BANCO DO BRASIL/S from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st.

Banco do Brasil SA provides banking products and services for individuals, companies, and public sectors in Brazil and internationally. The company's Banking segment offers various products and services, including deposits, loans, and services to retail, wholesale, and public sector markets, as well as to micro-entrepreneurs and the low income population.

