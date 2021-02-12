Short Interest in Bank of South Carolina Co. (NASDAQ:BKSC) Decreases By 66.7%

Bank of South Carolina Co. (NASDAQ:BKSC) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decrease of 66.7% from the January 14th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In related news, insider Sheryl G. Sharry acquired 3,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.33 per share, with a total value of $58,183.79. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 60,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $990,283.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have purchased a total of 5,155 shares of company stock worth $84,067 in the last three months. 29.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Get Bank of South Carolina alerts:

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of South Carolina in the 3rd quarter valued at about $176,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of South Carolina in the 4th quarter valued at about $182,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of South Carolina in the 4th quarter valued at about $339,000. 6.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BKSC opened at $17.99 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.21 and a beta of 0.43. Bank of South Carolina has a 52-week low of $11.43 and a 52-week high of $19.15.

Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 14th. The bank reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Bank of South Carolina had a return on equity of 11.75% and a net margin of 31.25%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 29th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 28th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%.

Bank of South Carolina Company Profile

Bank of South Carolina Corporation operates as the bank holding company for The Bank of South Carolina that provides financial services to individuals, professionals, and small and middle market businesses in South Carolina. The company offers a range of deposit products, including non-interest bearing demand accounts, NOW accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Story: How to interpret the current ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of South Carolina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of South Carolina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.