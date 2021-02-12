Short Interest in Bergio International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRGO) Decreases By 58.9%

Bergio International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRGO) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 32,700 shares, a drop of 58.9% from the January 14th total of 79,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,071,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
BRGO stock remained flat at $$0.01 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,363,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,394,134. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.01. Bergio International has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.25.
About Bergio International
