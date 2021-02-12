Short Interest in Biostage, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BSTG) Declines By 66.7%

Biostage, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BSTG) saw a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 66.7% from the January 14th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BSTG traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.12. The stock had a trading volume of 809 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,526. Biostage has a fifty-two week low of $0.80 and a fifty-two week high of $4.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $19.90 million, a P/E ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 0.04.

Biostage (OTCMKTS:BSTG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter.

Biostage, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing bioengineered organ implants based on its Cellframe technology. The company's Cellframe technology comprises a biocompatible scaffold that is seeded with the recipient's own stem cells. It is developing its Cellframe technology to treat life-threatening conditions of the esophagus, bronchus, or trachea.

